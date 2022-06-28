Hong Kong stocks fell as traders locked up gains from a rally that lifted the benchmark index to near a three-month high. Tencent Holdings slipped for a second day after its major shareholder decided to cut down its stake. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.9 per cent to 22,039.11 at the local noon trading break, halting a three-day winning streak. The Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 1.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed. Tencent slumped 4.8 per cent to HK$360, adding to a 1.6 per cent setback on Monday. Amsterdam-listed Prosus, which owns 28.8 per cent stake in Tencent, plans to trim its stake gradually to raise money to fund a stock buy-back plan. JD.com sank 4 per cent to HK$254.80 and Alibaba Group Holding lost 1.8 per cent to HK$116, while NetEase lost 2.5 per cent to HK$149.10. The Prosus decision “has more long-term implications as there is no limits to the sale, which may mean they could further reduce their holdings when Tencent’s share price rises again,” said Stanley Chik, head of research at Bright Smart Securities. Chinese stocks’ US$1.8 trillion recovery from April low faces another earnings test as UBS, Citic predict setbacks Before today’s retreat, the local market had rallied 20 per cent from the mid-March rout to add US$592 billion of value to members of the Hang Seng Index. Investors have viewed the market more favourably, aided by softer and friendlier regulatory tone in Beijing and policy stimulis bets, according to JPMorgan Private Bank. However, “the size of the overall policy stimulus is unlikely to match previous easing cycles,” its strategists said in a report on June 26. “We are also concerned that in the absence of a clear Covid exit roadmap, overall sentiment will likely remain weak and further easing could be rendered less effective.” JD.com also tumbled after Prosus and founder Richard Liu Qiangdong cashed out . Liu sold shares in JD.com’s US-listed shares and Hong Kong-listed JD Health for US$988 million since stepping down from chief executive of the e-commerce group in April, according to filings. CNOOC added 3.2 per cent to HK$10.44 while PetroChina and Sinopec gained at least 1.4 per cent. Oil prices surged to around US$110 per barrel on supply concerns and as investors kept an eye on geopolitical developments from the Group of Seven’s annual meetings. Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed. The benchmark index in Australia rose 0.3 per cent while equities in South Korea and Japan lost at least 0.1 per cent, following overnight declines in main US stock gauges.