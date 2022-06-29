A production line at Nio’s manufacturing base in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei in eastern China on April 21, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Electric cars: Nio’s shares lose US$6.1 billion value in Hong Kong, Singapore rout as short-seller Grizzly Research claims carmaker ‘juices revenue’
- Nio used a venture to ‘juice its numbers by pulling forward seven years of revenue,’ said Grizzly Research, which has a short position that profits from Nio’s falling prices
- The Grizzly report ‘is littered with lots of false information and misinterpretation of the company’s disclosures,’ Nio said, adding that it had taken steps against it
