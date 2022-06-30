Pedestrians pass buildings in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on February 7. Photo Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks set for best month since October on China outlook while Tencent, SenseTime slip as insiders sell
- Gains in the Hang Seng and CSI 300 indexes this month have added almost US$699 billion of market value
- Tencent and SenseTime slip in Thrsday trading amid concerns about selling by corporate insiders
