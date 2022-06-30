Pedestrians pass buildings in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on February 7. Photo Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks set for best month since October on China outlook while Tencent, SenseTime slip as insiders sell

  • Gains in the Hang Seng and CSI 300 indexes this month have added almost US$699 billion of market value
  • Tencent and SenseTime slip in Thrsday trading amid concerns about selling by corporate insiders

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 11:07am, 30 Jun, 2022

