People ride bicycles on the street next to the large screen showing the stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Not too late to chase Chinese stocks ‘still near the bottom’ for Credit Suisse as others fret about zero-Covid pain

  • MSCI China Index has risen 6.2 per cent in June, the best month since January 2021, while the CSI 300 is 2 per cent away from bull-market territory
  • `The fish is still close to the bottom’ despite recent sharp rebound, says Jack Siu, Greater China chief investment officer Credit Suisse

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 3:40pm, 1 Jul, 2022

