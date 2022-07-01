People ride bicycles on the street next to the large screen showing the stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Not too late to chase Chinese stocks ‘still near the bottom’ for Credit Suisse as others fret about zero-Covid pain
- MSCI China Index has risen 6.2 per cent in June, the best month since January 2021, while the CSI 300 is 2 per cent away from bull-market territory
- `The fish is still close to the bottom’ despite recent sharp rebound, says Jack Siu, Greater China chief investment officer Credit Suisse
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People ride bicycles on the street next to the large screen showing the stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE