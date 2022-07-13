Hong Kong stocks rose from a six-week low as investors cheered on the possibility of conditional quarantine-free travel by November, shaking off Covid shutdown woes. The Hang Seng Index added 0.2 per cent to 20,888.61 at 9.45am local time, halting a two-day losing streak. The Tech Index advanced 1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed. AIA Group rose 0.9 per cent to HK$84 and BYD added 1.6 per cent to HK$274.40. JD.com advanced 3.3 per cent to HK$238.40, while Ping An Insurance and Hang Seng Bank rose at least 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s new health minister Lo Chung-mau said that quarantine-free arrivals with conditions attached could be allowed by November, in time for a global bankers summit, the Post reported on Wednesday . By then, quarantine could mean seven days of home isolation, along with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) screenings and a ban from high-risk activities. Any hotel quarantine reduction is still based on the latest Covid infection data the ministry collected last week.