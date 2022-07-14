Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks waver as traders dump Chinese developers amid distress while Alibaba, Tencent lead tech advance

  • An index tracking mainland property developers has logged two weeks of losses totalling 28 per cent
  • Distressed developers from Fantasia to Sunac and Guangzhou R&F have struggled to repay creditors amid sliding home sales and loss of access to funding

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:55pm, 14 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE