Hong Kong stocks slumped as a sell-off in Alibaba Group Holding on regulatory action sent the market toward its worst week since May. The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.7 per cent to 20,596.90 at 10.40am local time, its fifth consecutive day of decline. It is set for a weekly decline of 5 per cent, its steepest loss since the week ending May 6. The Tech Index lost 1.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.6 per cent. Alibaba fell 3.4 per cent to HK$105.20, halting a 26 per cent rebound over the past seven weeks. Other tech peers also suffered. NetEase declined 1.4 per cent to HK$138.70 and Tencent weakened 1.1 per cent to HK$331.20. JD.com retreated 0.6 per cent to HK$242.60. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Shanghai authorities have summoned the e-commerce group to inquire about leaks involving the personal data of nearly 1 billion Chinese citizens on a vast police database. Alibaba is the owner of this newspaper. Property and bank stocks also declined amid signs of distress in the mainland China housing market , including a mortgage boycott in more than 80 cities . Longfor Group sank 5.9 per cent to HK$28.10, while Country Garden lost 4.1 per cent to HK$3.47. China Construction Bank weakened 1 per cent to HK$4.94 and Bank of China (Hong Kong) fell 3.5 per cent to HK$27.35. Investors are also tuned into a deluge of China economic data released on Friday. Second-quarter gross domestic product rose 0.4 per cent from a year ago, the slowest pace since the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. Growth was also far weaker than the 1.2 per cent gain estimated by economists in a Bloomberg survey. China’s central bank refrained from lowering a key policy rate on Friday, holding its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged at 2.85 per cent. New home prices also continued to fall in June, the 10th straight monthly decline. Retail sales rose 3.1 per cent in June, beating estimates and up from May’s 6.7 per cent contraction. Industrial production rose 3.9 per cent last month, up from 0.7 per cent growth in May. Tianqi Lithium rose 1.3 per cent to HK$80 after flagging record first-half profits in an exchange filing on Thursday, with net profit to jump as much as 13,400 per cent to 11.6 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion) from a year earlier. The lithium producer’s profit alert came after its lukewarm trading debut on Wednesday . Its Shenzhen-listed shares rose 1.2 per cent to 127.03 yuan. Major Asian markets were mixed, with Japanese stocks adding 0.5 per cent while Australian equities lost 1 per cent. South Korean shares were little changed.