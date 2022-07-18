A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai in February. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai in February. Photo: Bloomberg
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks surge as developers pace rebound after China moves to ease funding crunch while Meituan, Alibaba lead tech rebound

  • Property developers advance as CBIRC urges lenders to provide financial support to help quicken home delivery, ease housing crisis
  • Traders look for more signs of policy support after the Chinese economy grew last quarter at the slowest pace since the onset of pandemic in early 2020

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:41pm, 18 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai in February. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai in February. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE