A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai in February. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks surge as developers pace rebound after China moves to ease funding crunch while Meituan, Alibaba lead tech rebound
- Property developers advance as CBIRC urges lenders to provide financial support to help quicken home delivery, ease housing crisis
- Traders look for more signs of policy support after the Chinese economy grew last quarter at the slowest pace since the onset of pandemic in early 2020
