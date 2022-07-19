Hong Kong stocks retreated from a one-week high as Apple parts suppliers in mainland China and Macau casino operators suffered from poorer earnings outlook. The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.2 per cent to 20,587.01 at the local noon trading break, after surging 2.7 per cent on Monday in the biggest gain in six weeks. The Hang Seng Tech Index declined 1.7 per cent to 4,495.57 while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 per cent to 3,268.52. AAC Technologies and Sunny Optical tumbled 3.1 and 3.2 per cent, to HK$15.52 and HK$107.60, respectively while Luxshare Precision slid 1.9 per cent to 31.90 yuan in Shenzhen. Apple was said to be keeping a lid on hiring amid recession concerns, Bloomberg reported. In Taipei, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1 per cent to NT$104 and Pegatron fell 0.3 per cent to NT$58.50. Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.5 per cent to HK$44.65 while Sands China slid 1.9 per cent to HK$16.98. Gross gaming revenue slumped 62 per cent in June from a year earlier, according to official data, dragging collection down by 46 per cent for the first half. VIP gaming revenue crashed 77 per cent to a two-year low in the second quarter. Macau entered a second week of Covid-19 lockdown , its first citywide restrictions after managing to contain cases in the past two years. The move has forced the closure of all casinos that contribute the bulk of the city’s fiscal revenue. Macau officials are hoping to enter a “consolidation phase” next week, by which they could start reopening entertainment venues including casinos, according to Terry Ng, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets. “If the lockdown continues for longer than expected, this is obviously going to be negative for the sector as operators continue to burn cash,” he said by email. “Operators should have enough cash on hand to survive for the next nine to 33 months.” China South City Holdings and Soho China were little changed after climbing by 1.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent in the morning trading session. Optimism grew after authorities urged lenders to help ease a funding crisis to help revive stalled housing projects and prevent a loss of confidence in the industry. China instructs banks to open the credit taps for developers to avert a confidence crisis Home prices in China slipped for a 10th straight month in June as Beijing’s “three red lines” policy caused a credit squeeze among the nation’s weakest developers, putting homebuyers off for fear of delay or non-delivery. The policy has also triggered an unprecedented amount of bond default . Key markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed. Australian and South Korean equities lost 0.6 and 0.3 per cent while benchmark for Japanese stocks climbed 0.7 per cent.