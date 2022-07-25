Hong Kong stocks fell after Goldman Sachs lowered its targets for Chinese stocks on property sector drag, while traders lightened positions before another expected rate increase in the US. The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.7 per cent to 20,472.84 at 11am local time, after advancing 1.5 per cent last week for the best weekly gain in July. The Tech Index slumped 1.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.3 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper, retreated 1.8 per cent to HK$100.30. Meituan declined 2.4 per cent to HK$187.20 while Tencent fell 1.9 per cent to HK$325.60. Auto stocks weakened as Geely lost 3.3 per cent to HK$15.88 and BYD Co dropped 2.6 per cent to HK$278. “The risk-reward profile of Chinese onshore and offshore stocks in absolute terms is not yet attractive,” BCA Research said in a repor to clients last week. “Home sales relapsed in the first two weeks of July after a one-off improvement in June, corroborating that the housing market’s fundamentals remain gloomy.” Goldman Sachs cut its year-end target for MSCI China Index to 81 from 84, according to its July 21 report, citing challenges from the latest cracks in the housing market and mortgage boycott against stalled projects. That still implies an 18 per cent upside from Friday’s level. Buy Chinese developers? Mortgage boycott suggests stock rebound is built on fragile confidence The US bank earlier trimmed its per-share earnings growth estimate to zero from 4 per cent versus a market consensus for an 8 per cent growth. It also earlier reduced China’s economic growth forecast to 3.3 per cent from 4 per cent, after a poor second-quarter GDP report. The market is also bracing for another round of tightening by the Federal Reserve later this week with a second straight 75-basis-point hike to combat soaring inflation. Aggressive tightening has stoked recession concerns in recent weeks, hurting risk appetite. In Hong Kong, local commercial banks are set to raise the prime rate for the first time in four years in response to the Fed’s rate hike, which would mean higher mortgage repayments for homebuyers. Casinos and other businesses in Macau reopened on Saturday following a two-week closure. Sands China lost 1.1 per cent to HK$17.66 and Wynn Macau retreated 1.9 per cent to HK$4.99 as growing new cases in the region and elsewhere kept optimism in check. The recovery outlook remains dim as the reopening came with rules limiting staff and calls for disinfection of venues. The city’s gaming industry may only collect US$7 billion this year , a 35 per cent drop from last year, Morgan Stanley estimated. In Shanghai, InvestisBio sank 19 per cent to 14.75 yuan on its first day of trading, while Jintuo Technology jumped 44 per cent to 9.43 yuan. Hangzhou Chuhuan Science & Technology soared 44 per cent to 33.06 yuan in Shenzhen. Asian markets saw mixed performance on Monday. Japanese and Australian shares lost 0.2 to 0.7 per cent, while South Korean stocks gained 0.5 per cent.