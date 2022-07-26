A pedestrian looks at an electronic screen displaying the stock price of Hang Seng Index members in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Alibaba lifts Hong Kong stocks with dual-primary bid while SMIC slips as Covid-19 cases affect Shenzhen factories
- Alibaba seeks dual-primary listing status in Hong Kong by year end in bid to widen its investor base in the region
- SMIC, Tencent and other big tech based in Shenzhen weaken as Covid-19 cases prompt authorities to impose production rules
