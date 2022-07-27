Hong Kong stocks fell as Alibaba Group Holding surrendered most of Tuesday’s rally and traders focused on potential weakness in corporate earnings and US rate policy. Country Garden sank following a share placement plan. The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.5 per cent to 20,590.46 at local noon trading break, the most in a week. The benchmark has declined 5.8 per cent in July, heading for the worst month since November. The Tech Index lost 1.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed. Traders are wary of surprises as the Federal Reserve concludes its policy meeting later today with a likely 75-basis point hike in its key rate. The European Central Bank last week made a bigger-than-expected half-point hike to fight inflation. Aggressive policy tightening by major central banks have raised concerns about recession, with the IMF downgrading its growth projections yet again this week. Alibaba, the owner of this newspaper, lost 3.8 per cent to HK$100.40, losing nearly all of Tuesday’s 4.8 per cent advance on the back of its bid for a primary listing status in Hong Kong. HSBC fell 0.6 per cent to HK$49.80 while ICBC declined 0.7 per cent to HK$4.12. Alibaba is due to report its fiscal June quarter results next week, a period when Covid-19 lockdowns in various mainland cities dented consumer confidence. HSBC and Standard Chartered are expected to post weaker results as China slowdown weighed on demand for credit. “Don’t expect too much [from Alibaba’s earnings]. There have been so many lockdowns that really hurt the economy,” said Francis Lun, chief executive of Geo Securities. “I doubt there will be a gradual recovery [in earnings], given the way the economy is managed, I am not optimistic at all.” Goldman Sachs last week trimmed its year-end target for MSCI China Index , after cutting the earnings growth projection to zero from 4 per cent. Members of the Hang Seng Index are expected to post a 32 per cent drop in the second quarter, compared to the first quarter’s 41 per cent decrease, according to Bloomberg data. Country Garden tumbled 13.7 per cent to HK$3.21. China’s biggest developer by sales on Wednesday proposed to sell 870 million new shares at HK$3.25 each to raise HK$2.83 billion (US$360 million) to help repay offshore debt. Longfor Group sank 4.4 per cent to HK$28.15. Hong Kong: prime rate set to increase but scale and pace need not follow Fed’s moves Separately, Miniso Group slumped 10.2 per cent to HK$12.56. The consumer-goods retailer refuted a report late Tuesday by short seller Blue Orca Capital which claimed the retailer misrepresented its business model. Its US-listed securities sank 15 per cent in New York overnight. In Shenzhen, Xinjiang Lixin Energy Co soared 44 per cent to 4.87 yuan on its first day of trading. Asian markets saw mixed performance on Wednesday. Japanese shares inched up 0.1 per cent, while South Korean stocks fell 0.6 per cent. Australian equities were little changed. Additional reporting by Zhang Shidong