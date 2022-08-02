A chart on an electronic stock board shows the Hang Seng index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Chinese stocks get cheaper for money managers who don’t want to be late for economy reopening party
- Hang Seng Index, dominated by Chinese entities, traded below 10 times price-earnings multiple at end-July, one of the cheapest among major global indices
- ‘If you wait for [signs before turning more positive], it will actually be too late because markets are pre-emptive,’ Robeco’s Crabb says
A chart on an electronic stock board shows the Hang Seng index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP