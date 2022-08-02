A chart on an electronic stock board shows the Hang Seng index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
A chart on an electronic stock board shows the Hang Seng index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Business /  Markets

Chinese stocks get cheaper for money managers who don’t want to be late for economy reopening party

  • Hang Seng Index, dominated by Chinese entities, traded below 10 times price-earnings multiple at end-July, one of the cheapest among major global indices
  • ‘If you wait for [signs before turning more positive], it will actually be too late because markets are pre-emptive,’ Robeco’s Crabb says

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 3:35pm, 2 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A chart on an electronic stock board shows the Hang Seng index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
A chart on an electronic stock board shows the Hang Seng index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE