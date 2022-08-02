A resident watches a news about the expected visit of US House Speaker Pelosi in Taipei on August 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
A resident watches a news about the expected visit of US House Speaker Pelosi in Taipei on August 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cross-strait tensions are bad news for Hong Kong, Chinese stocks no matter who’s bluffing in Taiwan spat

  • Stocks in Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan suffered one of their heaviest beatings this year amid row over Pelosi’s impending visit to Taipei
  • Xi has forced himself into a corner with stern warnings, while neither Biden nor Pelosi can back down, or they will be viewed as weak in front of China: Alpine Macro

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:15pm, 2 Aug, 2022

