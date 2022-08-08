Electronic quotation boards display the yen’s rate of 138 against the US dollar at a foreign exchange brokerage in Tokyo on July 14, 2022. Photo: AFP
‘Sell-the-yen’ trades crumble as recessionary fears cap yields, put pressure on oil and send traders scampering back to safe assets
- The dollar-yen exchange rate, which soared 38 per cent from a March 2020 trough to mid-July this year, is in retreat
- Strategists see the yen strengthening to 130 per dollar by the first quarter of 2023, a clear contrast with 140 and higher in mid-July
