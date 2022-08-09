Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on July 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Meituan, JD.com drag Hong Kong stocks as China lockdowns cloud earnings outlook while traders await US inflation report

  • Sporadic lockdowns have dissipated all of the stock gains from Shanghai reopening in June, leaving market bulls frustrated
  • US inflation data due on Wednesday keeps market focus on Fed policy amid worries overtightening will stoke an economic recession

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 11:08am, 9 Aug, 2022

