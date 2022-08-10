A Cathay Pacific cargo plane takes off in March 2022, above the third runway that is under construction at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific investors ride ‘full recovery’ in US$3.1 billion post-pandemic stock rebound as HSBC, Credit Suisse predict more upside
- While no longer a Hang Seng Index member, the stock’s advance over the past 12 months has outpaced all bar one newcomer, Orient Overseas
- Analysts continue to be bullish as brokerages raised their price targets, while Hong Kong waits to collect its bailout dividends
A Cathay Pacific cargo plane takes off in March 2022, above the third runway that is under construction at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Yik Yeung-man