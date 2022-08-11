A woman walks past an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in the Central district of Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks rise to one-week high as lower-than-expected US inflation report eases rate-hike fears
- Worry about an out-of-cycle rate hike recedes after US inflation declines to 8.5 per cent in July, down from a four-decade-high of 9.1 per cent in June
- The Hang Seng Index shakes off three days of losses totalling 3 per cent, with Longfor Group, Alibaba and Li Ning leading the gainers
A woman walks past an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in the Central district of Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP