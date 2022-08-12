Hong Kong stocks dropped as traders locked up some of the hefty gains from Thursday’s rally before China issues more reports on the nation’s economic pulse in the coming days. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 per cent to 20,028.78 as of 10am local time, after logging a 2.4 per cent rally a day earlier. The gauge is set for a 0.9 per cent decline this week. The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent. Chinese developer Longfor Group and Country Garden Services fell by 7.5 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively amid concern about a further slump in domestic home sales. Gains of more than 1.7 per cent in Li Ning and Sunny Optical shares helped limit the setback. Industrial production probably grew 4.4 per cent in July versus a 3.9 per cent increase in June, while growth in retail sales may have quickened to 5 per cent from 3.1 per cent, according to economists tracked by Bloomberg. Tianqi Lithium fell 0.5 per cent while China Merchants Energy Shipping jumped 5.9 per cent in Shanghai. Global index compiler MSCI added the companies and five other yuan-denominated stocks to its MSCI China Index, and removed Hong Kong-listed CIFI Ever Sunshine Services and Logan Group. The changes will be effective after the market closes on August 31.