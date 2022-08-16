A man walks past China Evergrande Group’s Royal Peak residential development under construction in Beijing last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese property developers surge in Hong Kong amid reports of government backing for onshore bonds
- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index jumps by as much as 10.5 per cent, the most in five months
- CIFI Holdings and Longfor Group among the developers reported to be receiving government support
