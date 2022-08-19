People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Lam Yik
Baidu, Shenhua Energy included in Hang Seng Index quarterly revamp as benchmark coverage expands to 73 stocks

  • The four new members, including Chow Tai Fook and Hansoh Pharmaceutical, have a combined market value of US$88.7 billion, based on their closing prices on Friday
  • The quartet will have a combined weighting of 1.71 per cent on the Hang Seng Index

