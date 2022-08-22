An electronic board displays the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Meituan, Alibaba, BYD advance as China rate cuts calm markets roiled by Covid-19 outbreaks, Sichuan power crisis
- The Hang Seng Index returns to positive territory after losing as much as 1 per cent after investors react to rate-cut stimulus
- Covid-19 infections surged to a three-month high over the weekened, while severe power shortages in Sichuan province roiled supply chains
