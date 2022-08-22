An electronic board displays the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic board displays the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Meituan, Alibaba, BYD advance as China rate cuts calm markets roiled by Covid-19 outbreaks, Sichuan power crisis

  • The Hang Seng Index returns to positive territory after losing as much as 1 per cent after investors react to rate-cut stimulus
  • Covid-19 infections surged to a three-month high over the weekened, while severe power shortages in Sichuan province roiled supply chains

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:29pm, 22 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board displays the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic board displays the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE