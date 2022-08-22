Hansoh Pharmaceuticals jumped as much as 7.2 per cent in Hong Kong after the stock was picked with three others to join th e benchmark Hang Seng Index from next month, thrusting China’s sixth richest woman into the limelight. The stock traded as high as HK$16.62 before settling near HK$16.40 as of 10am local time, leading gains among four new index members after the latest quarterly review. The increase added HK$3.3 billion (US$423 million) of capitalisation to the Shanghai-based group, now valued at HK$95.1 billion. Ranked among mainland China’s top three drug makers, Hansoh Pharmaceutical was founded in 1995 by Zhong Huijuan, its 61-year old chairwoman and chief executive officer. Together with her Cambridge-trained daughter Sun Yuan, the family controls 66 per cent of the group, according to its annual report. Zhong is credited with a US$8.2 billion fortune by Forbes, while her spouse Sun Piaoyang separately controls about a quarter of Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Country Garden’s Yang Huiyan topped the list of women billionaires with US$18.7 billion. Three other stocks, selected by index compiler Hang Seng Indexes Company, also advanced. Baidu, China’s biggest search-engine operator, added 0.6 per cent to HK$128.50, state-controlled coal mining group China Shenhua Energy added 1.7 per cent to HK$23.90 while Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group climbed 5 per cent to HK$17.20. Stock Connect: fewer holidays to bring US$110 billion trading boost for HKEX and mainland bourses The broader market weakened, with the Hang Seng Index slipping 0.5 per cent and the Tech Index sliding almost 1 per cent. Some US$46 billion of passive funds tracked the Hang Seng indices at the end of April, according to the compiler. “Hang Seng Indexes is likely to follow its guideline of adding more big, liquid and representative companies particularly from the new-economy side going forward,” said Wang Chen, a partner at Xufunds Investment Management in Shanghai. “At the same time, it will also choose some from the traditional industries to ensure a balanced [representation].” An inclusion in the Hang Seng Index offers an almost sure-fire rally for investors who trade on momentum stocks. Over the past five quarterly reviews of the benchmark, 15 out of the 16 companies that have become new constituents rose on the trading day following the announcements. The gains ranged from 0.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent, with Xinyi Glass Holdings being the best performer. Only Xinyi Solar Holdings, an affiliate with Xinyi Glass stumbled on the news, losing 0.5 per cent on May 24 last year. Hang Seng Index: winning admirers and detractors alike as Corporate China holds sway over benchmark, returns The five quarterly reviews came after the compiler, Hang Seng Indexes Company, announced in March 2021 a historic revamp of the blue-chip gauge. Since March 2021, 20 stocks were added to the benchmark, while two were removed. The latest review will raise the Hang Seng Index membership to 73 stocks. It aimed to increase the number of constituent stocks to 80 by mid 2022, before ultimately to 100. Some raw material producers that are big and also available for Stock Connect trading can be considered as dark horses, given the fact that there are relatively few such resource companies within the Hang Seng Index, Wang added. Aluminium maker China Hongqiao, shipping firm Orient Overseas International, auto retailer Zhongsheng Group and chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp were earlier added to the Hang Seng Index in the first quarter review. While some market participants may contend with the slow pace of constituents being added, it might not be a bad thing considering the turn of events over the past years, said Andy Wong, fund manager of LW Asset Management Advisors in Hong Kong. “Maybe the compiler did not stick with their hard target of expanding the index memberships because the macro story is quite different from when they planned it,” he said. “The market sentiment is poorer too, with Chinese stocks being in a downgrade period now.”