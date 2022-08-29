Workers assembling an XPeng EV inside a smart manufacturing factory. Photo: Handout
Workers assembling an XPeng EV inside a smart manufacturing factory. Photo: Handout
Business /  Markets

Analysts turn less bullish on XPeng and Chinese Tesla challengers as Covid, heatwave, power crisis undermine EV sales

  • Consensus price targets for local industry bearers XPeng, Li Auto and Nio have been downgraded as old wounds undermine vehicle deliveries
  • Concerns about Covid-19 lockdowns, heatwave and power shortages in China have eclipsed recent stock market gains

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 10:30am, 29 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers assembling an XPeng EV inside a smart manufacturing factory. Photo: Handout
Workers assembling an XPeng EV inside a smart manufacturing factory. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE