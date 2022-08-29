Workers assembling an XPeng EV inside a smart manufacturing factory. Photo: Handout
Analysts turn less bullish on XPeng and Chinese Tesla challengers as Covid, heatwave, power crisis undermine EV sales
- Consensus price targets for local industry bearers XPeng, Li Auto and Nio have been downgraded as old wounds undermine vehicle deliveries
- Concerns about Covid-19 lockdowns, heatwave and power shortages in China have eclipsed recent stock market gains
Workers assembling an XPeng EV inside a smart manufacturing factory. Photo: Handout