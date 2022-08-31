Investor Warren Buffett, center, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, second from right, Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, second from left, and BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu, right, unveil BYD’s M6 model in Beijing on September 29, 2010. Photo: AP
BYD stock plunges after Buffett’s Berkshire trims stake in China’s biggest electric-car maker
- Stock plunges 12 per cent in Hong Kong after the legendary US investor appears to have trimmed stake in BYD for a second time
- Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cuts its holding in H shares on August 24 after weeks of speculation, according to exchange filing
Investor Warren Buffett, center, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, second from right, Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, second from left, and BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu, right, unveil BYD’s M6 model in Beijing on September 29, 2010. Photo: AP