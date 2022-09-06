Investors monitor stock price movements inside a brokerage in Shanghai in September 2021. Photo: AFP
Tencent, Nongfu pin Hong Kong stocks to 5-month low as China locks down another city while BYD halts six-day rout

  • Chinese authorities ordered a snap lockdown in Guiyang, a manufacturing base for producers including Geely Auto and battery maker CATL
  • BYD gains on technical rebound, after stock sales by Berkshire Hathaway triggered a six-day 19 per cent rout

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 3:29pm, 6 Sep, 2022

