People walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. Photo: Matthew Miller
Hong Kong lawmakers, brokers support bill paving the way for mainland Chinese investors to trade yuan-denominated stocks in city
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan disclosed the plan to introduce a ‘one stock, two currencies’ option in his blog last weekend
- The daily turnover on the southbound link of the Stock Connect averaged US$5.3 billion last year
People walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. Photo: Matthew Miller