Pedestrians walk past a billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slip for 6th day on PetroChina, CNOOC losses as China trade data pressures oil, commodity prices
- PetroChina, CNOOC are the latest drag on the market after crude futures slumped to the levels last seen in January
- China extended a lockdown in the southern city of Chengdu to contain an outbreak, while weak August trade data soured sentiment
