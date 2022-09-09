Hong Kong stocks advanced, halting a six-day decline as tech companies fueled the biggest market rally in two weeks. A government report showing slower inflation in China helped boost the outlook for more monetary easing to shore up the economy. The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.2 per cent at 19,272.75 at 11.21am local time, the most since August 25. The Tech Index surged 2.2 per cent, as a technical reading showed the recent slump was near exhaustion level. The Shanghai composite gained 0.8 per cent. Alibaba Group jumped 2.3 per cent to HK$89.25 while Tencent advanced 1.1 per cent to HK$305.20. Hansoh Pharmaceutical gained 3.3 per cent to HK$13.60 and CSPC Pharma added 2.3 per cent to HK$7.94. Techtronic surged 2.5 per cent to HK$94.90 while Country Garden jumped 11.4 per cent to HK$2.45. “The Chinese government has realised the severe economic impact brought by strict Covid control measures and lockdowns, so it’s very likely [we could] see more stimulus on the way,” said Dickie Wong, executive director at Kingston Securities. Overnight gains in US equities also boosted local investors’ confidence, he added. Chinese stocks get cheaper for money managers who don’t want to be late for economy reopening party Inflation in China slowed last month, boosting the scope for more monetary stimulus from the central bank. Consumer prices rose 2.5 per cent in August from a year earlier, versus 2.7 per cent in July, the statistics bureau said on Friday. Producer prices index increased 2.3 per cent versus 4.2 per cent in July. Before today, Hang Seng Index members had lost HK$649 billion (US$82 billion) in market value this month. China’s unrelenting Covid-19 fight has caused several snap lockdowns, hurting key manufacturing hubs. Manufacturing contracted in August while exports shrank sequentially from July. China on Thursday ordered movement curbs to prevent Covid-19 from spreading ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in Beijing next month, where President Xi Jinping is expected to win a third term in power. Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese equities gained 0.6 per cent while Australia added 0.3 per cent. Stocks in South Korea rose 0.3 per cent. The S&P 500 Index advanced 0.7 per cent overnight.