A real estate expo in the Fujian provincial capital of Fuzhou on November 16, 2012. Photo: Xinhua
China’s property developers rally as authorities remove strictures to revive slumping home sales
- The shares of Country Garden Holdings, Longfor Group Holdings, China Overseas Land & Investment (Coli) all soared by over 10 per cent in Hong Kong
- The Hang Seng Mainland Properties index by 4.7 per cent in its biggest one-day gain in four days
