A real estate expo in the Fujian provincial capital of Fuzhou on November 16, 2012. Photo: Xinhua
Property policies
China’s property developers rally as authorities remove strictures to revive slumping home sales

  • The shares of Country Garden Holdings, Longfor Group Holdings, China Overseas Land & Investment (Coli) all soared by over 10 per cent in Hong Kong
  • The Hang Seng Mainland Properties index by 4.7 per cent in its biggest one-day gain in four days

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Sep, 2022

