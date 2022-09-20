Bull sculptures outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Matt Miller
Bull sculptures outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Matt Miller
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

Alibaba, JD.com pace market rebound as Hong Kong pledges ‘maximum room’ to reopen borders, roll back Covid-19 curbs

  • Market sentiment improves as the city makes preparation to end quarantine requirements and top health official downgrades virus threat
  • Chinese lenders maintained their key lending rates at this month’s setting to support businesses while China pledges to speed up infrastructure spending

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 3:40pm, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bull sculptures outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Matt Miller
Bull sculptures outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Matt Miller
READ FULL ARTICLE