People walk past an electronic bboard showing the Hang Seng Index on September 14 outside a bank in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba, BYD lead Hong Kong stock losses before Fed rate decision as HSBC warns of prolonged property crisis in China

  • Stock traders dial back risk appetite on concerns the Fed and other central banks are not ready to declare a victory over persistent inflation
  • HSBC boss has warned of a prolonged slump in China’s commercial property market even amid measures to stabilise prices

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:48am, 21 Sep, 2022

