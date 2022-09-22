An investor holds onto prayer beads as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks sink to lowest since December 2011 as rate increases dent market confidence, heighten recession worries
- The Hang Seng Index slips to the lowest level since December 2011 as Alibaba, Tencent lead Chinese tech stock losses
- The HKMA raised its base rate to 3.5 per cent, the highest since the global financial crisis in 2008, in lockstep with the Fed’s 75-basis point tightening
