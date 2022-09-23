A pedestrian walks past a display showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on September 14. Photo: AFP
Alibaba, Tencent, Sun Hung Kai pace weekly drop as rate hikes send Hong Kong stocks to 11-year low

  • Property developers retreat as rising mortgage costs erode local homebuyers’ purchasing power
  • The Hang Seng Index has dropped nearly 23 per cent this year, while the sell-off has erased US$1.3 trillion in value from the city’s stock market

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 12:55pm, 23 Sep, 2022

