People walk past a Chinese flag in Shanghai on August 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Chinese investors cautious about M&A, but private equity still hunting for long-term returns

  • In current environment, investors are keen on sectors that are more resilient and less cyclical, BDA Partners executive says
  • Private-equity dry powder has doubled to around US$600 billion in three years, and PE involvement in M&A has more than tripled, according to PwC

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 12:30pm, 25 Sep, 2022

