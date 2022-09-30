Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Despite its showing in the third quarter, Hong Kong’s main board is in the doldrums. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong rises to fourth among biggest IPO markets globally, as Shanghai’s Star Market takes top spot
- City improves upon a 10th-place ranking in June after 47 IPOs raise US$8.8 billion in first nine months, Refinitiv data shows
- Shanghai-based Star Market ranks top, while Shenzhen-based ChiNext is in second place
