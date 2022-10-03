People walk past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

HSBC, Tencent add to Hong Kong stock losses as traders shun riskier assets for safe haven before market holidays

  • Hang Seng slips further from the lowest level since October 2011 as traders opt for the safety of government bonds
  • China’s financial markets are closed for the entire week for National Day, while Hong Kong will pause on Tuesday for a public holiday

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:25am, 3 Oct, 2022

