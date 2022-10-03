Pedestrians stand in front of an electronic board in Tokyo showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in September. Photo: AP
Global funds are pulling their money from Asia faster than during the 2008 crisis, remain net buyers of Chinese stocks in 2022
- Foreign institutional funds have pulled US$111 billion from Asian markets excluding China, surpassing the US$93 billion during the 2008 crisis
- Despite an outflow in September, they remained net buyers of US$8 billion of Chinese onshore stocks in 2022
