A person looks at an electronic stock board showing the Nikkei 225 and Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo in October 2022. Photo: AP
Asian stocks, S&P 500 futures extend gains as weak US manufacturing data tempers Fed rate-hike bets
- Markets in the Asia posted strong gains to mirror overnight gains in US equities as traders pared bets on Fed rate hikes in 2023
- Trading in mainland China and Hong Kong paused for public holidays
