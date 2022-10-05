Bronze sculptures of bulls seen outside the Hong Kong stock exchange in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stock market
HSBC, Alibaba, BYD power Hong Kong stocks to best gain since March as markets temper US rate-hike bets

  • Stocks catch up with overnight gains in global markets as traders pared rate-hike bets for 2023 following a weak US manufacturing report
  • Alibaba, HSBC and BYD pace advance as the Hang Seng Index claws its way out from the lowest level since October 2011

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 10:44am, 5 Oct, 2022

