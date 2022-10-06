A man takes a photo of the large screen showing latest stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man takes a photo of the large screen showing latest stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
Business /  Markets

Most investors see Chinese stocks as unattractive, hold bearish views on property market and yuan weakness, BCA survey shows

  • More people are bearish on China’s housing market and currency, pegging back expectations of a recovery in stock prices, according to a BCA survey
  • Foreign funds were net sellers of Chinese stocks in September, based on Stock Connect’s Northbound data

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:30am, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man takes a photo of the large screen showing latest stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man takes a photo of the large screen showing latest stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE