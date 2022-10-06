Hong Kong stocks fell as traders took advantage of the biggest rally in five months on Wednesday to lock gains. Property developers weakened after Goldman Sachs forecast a deeper slump in home prices in the city. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 per cent to 18,010.18 at the local noon break, trading near the lowest level in 11 years. The Tech Index declined 0.9 per cent. Financial markets in mainland China are shut for the Golden Week holiday. Alibaba Group declined 0.7 per cent to HK$83.60 while JD.com retreated 2.6 per cent to HK$207.40. Carmakers Geely Auto fell 4.9 per cent to HK$10.94 while BYD slipped 3.1 per cent to HK$203.40. Developer Longfor fell 1.6 per cent to HK$24.05 while Country Garden slumped 2.6 per cent to HK$1.91. “A slight drop is normal” after a strong bounce on Wednesday, said Dickie Wong, executive director at Kingston Securities. The market sentiment is still weak and investors are taking a “wait and see” approach before more policy clues from China, he added. Stocks in Hong Kong jumped 5.9 per cent on Wednesday to claw their way out of the lowest level since October 2011. It was the biggest one-day gain since mid-March , in line with a rally in regional equities as traders pared bets on aggressive US tightening pace in 2023. Markets remained mixed across the region after reports suggested a strong labour market and services sector in the US, denting hopes for a slower increase in the Federal Reserve tightening pace. Equities in Australia fell, while those in Japan and South Korea advanced. Stocks in Hong Kong weakened after Goldman Sachs forecast a deeper drop in home prices in the city, saying higher interest rates will sap demand. Most investors have a negative view on Chinese stocks , according to a recent BCA survey, because of the ongoing property market slump and currency depreciation outlook. Chinese electric-car battery maker CALB slipped on its first day of trading in Hong Kong. The stock dropped 0.1 per cent to HK$37.95 from its IPO price of HK$38, before changing hands 0.4 per cent lower at HK$37.85. Another debutant, Aim Vaccine, fell 1 per cent to HK$16.