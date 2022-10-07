People passing by a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index on October 5 in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Tencent, BYD, EV stocks slip in Hong Kong as traders focus on Fed risk before US jobs, inflation reports
- Economists predict a robust labour market despite a slight pullback in September in nonfarm payrolls report due later today
- Bets for a Fed pivot away from its aggressive tightening pace are not gathering pace after an early promise this week
