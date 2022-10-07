People passing by a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index on October 5 in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
People passing by a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index on October 5 in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

Tencent, BYD, EV stocks slip in Hong Kong as traders focus on Fed risk before US jobs, inflation reports

  • Economists predict a robust labour market despite a slight pullback in September in nonfarm payrolls report due later today
  • Bets for a Fed pivot away from its aggressive tightening pace are not gathering pace after an early promise this week

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:26am, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People passing by a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index on October 5 in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
People passing by a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index on October 5 in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE