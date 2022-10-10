People walk next to a large screen showing stock and currency data in Shanghai on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
There’s a good chance Chinese stocks will get a post-holiday bounce after worst quarter since 2018
- The Shanghai Composite Index traded higher in nine of the past 10 years when trading resumed after the golden week holiday
- Market looks to catch up with regional markets, when the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rose 4.1 per cent during the onshore market pause
People walk next to a large screen showing stock and currency data in Shanghai on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE