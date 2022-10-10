People walk next to a large screen showing stock and currency data in Shanghai on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk next to a large screen showing stock and currency data in Shanghai on September 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
There’s a good chance Chinese stocks will get a post-holiday bounce after worst quarter since 2018

  • The Shanghai Composite Index traded higher in nine of the past 10 years when trading resumed after the golden week holiday
  • Market looks to catch up with regional markets, when the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rose 4.1 per cent during the onshore market pause

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:56am, 10 Oct, 2022

