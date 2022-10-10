An electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks suffer major sell-off as bets on Fed hike strengthen, China’s zero-Covid pain slams holiday spending
- The Hang Seng Index erases almost all of last week’s 3 per cent gain as bets for another jumbo rate hike are priced in after a US employment report on Friday
- China is doubling down on its zero-Covid plan to stem any flare-up in cases going into the Communist Party’s congress this weekend
An electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang