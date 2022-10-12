Stocks are cheap and there is a trade here for the brave, strategist Hong Hao says. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong stocks ‘closer to the bottom’ after breaking 17,000-point floor, but trades are only for the brave, strategist Hong Hao says

  • Outspoken China market strategist says Hang Seng Index is closer to the bottom than the top after a 28 per cent beating this year
  • Trade is only for the brave as market is still plagued with geopolitical challenges

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 7:33am, 12 Oct, 2022

