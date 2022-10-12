A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on October 10. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on October 10. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

After trillion-dollar rout, China stock investors clamour for market intervention as social media posts show frustration at widening losses

  • Traders returned from the golden week holiday only to take another beating as markets struggle for footing
  • After almost two years of relentless sell-off, many China-focused funds are on the brink of capitulation, strategist Hong Hao says

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 4:43pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on October 10. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on October 10. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE