Stocks face another dark October as funds struggle to contain losses. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
What pension fund managers are saying about Chinese stocks as another Fed rate hike looms, geopolitical risks mount
- Goldman Sachs, Manulife, Fidelity and Amundi share their views on the Chinese economy and stock markets in recent publications
- Another rate hike by the Federal Reserve is almost assured after a hot inflation report overnight sank the S&P 500 to the lowest level in two years
