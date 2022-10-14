Potential buyers look at a model of Miami Quay, a residential project at Kai Tak, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property stocks regain favour as investors and developers bank on John Lee’s policy tailwinds
- Shares of home builders jumped in a broadly bullish market as investors bet on policy support to stem market slump
- The industry’s powerful lobby this week urged removal of old measures that have outlasted their purposes in a different market cycle
