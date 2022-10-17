Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba, JD.com lead Hong Kong stock losses on China policy outlook, while CNOOC advances on profit alert
- Xi Jinping opened the Communist Party’s congress on Sunday touting its zero-Covid policy and warned of ‘dangerous storms’ amid challenges from the US
- CNOOC advances after saying earnings for the nine months to September likely doubled on the back of higher oil prices
